BANGKOK, Oct 26 (TNA) – People flocked to see an exhibition on the Royal Barge Procession at Bangkok’s Sanam Luang ceremonial ground.

Enthusiastic viewers must display their identification cards to officials guarding entrances while assigned authorities are on hands to explain to the people before viewing the exhibition, comprising four main zones.

