Royal Barge Exhibition on display at ICON Siam





BANGKOK (NNT) – The Royal Thai Navy, in collaboration with ICONSiam shopping mall, has put up a special exhibition on the Kingdom’s Royal Barge Procession prior to the actual event scheduled to take place at the end of October.

Commander-in-Chief of The Royal Thai Navy Adm.Luechai Ruddit today presided over the opening of The Royal Barge Procession Exhibition “Art on Water” at ICONSiam Shopping complex to provide information about the upcoming auspicious ceremony.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Panod Srisinsuphya,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand

