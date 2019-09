Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Monday said the 10 countries of ASEAN are committed to working with the international community to tackle the challenge of climate change.

Addressing the UN Climate Action Summit in New York, Prayut said ASEAN is highly vulnerable to impacts of climate change since most of the population lives along low-lying coasts and river plains.

By Thai PBS World

