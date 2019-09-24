PM Prayut arrives in New York for UN General Assembly

PM Prayut arrives in New York for UN General Assembly1 min read
NEW YORK, Sept 23 (TNA) — The delegation of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha arrived for the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly and other activities related to Thailand’s roles as the chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.
After its departure from Thailand at the night of Sept 21, his delegation reached John F Kennedy airport at 11.05am local time that was 11 hours behind Thailand time.
Full story: tna.mcot.net
TNA