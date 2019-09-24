Wed. Sep 25th, 2019

PM Prayut arrives in New York for UN General Assembly

1 day ago TN
Headquarters of the United Nations in New York City

Headquarters of the United Nations in New York City. Photo: WorldIslandInfo.com


NEW YORK, Sept 23 (TNA) — The delegation of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha arrived for the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly and other activities related to Thailand’s roles as the chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

After its departure from Thailand at the night of Sept 21, his delegation reached John F Kennedy airport at 11.05am local time that was 11 hours behind Thailand time.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN

