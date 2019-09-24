One million people register on first day of Chim-Shop-Chai program today

One million people register on first day of Chim-Shop-Chai program today1 min read
A total of a million people have registered to join the government’s Chim-Shop-Chai (Taste-Shop-Spend) program, under which each of them will receive a 1,000 baht giveaway to be spent between September 27th and November 30th, on the first day.
The government has set a target of ten million registered people as part of the economic stimulus package expected to drive the economic growth rate to 3.6% this year.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World