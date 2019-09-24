Wed. Sep 25th, 2019

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

One million people register on first day of Chim-Shop-Chai program today

1 min read
1 day ago TN
Narai Phand, the official Thai Govt. handicrafts shop at Chiang Mai Airport

Narai Phand, the official Thai Govt. handicrafts shop at Chiang Mai Airport. Photo: shankar s. / flickr.


A total of a million people have registered to join the government’s Chim-Shop-Chai (Taste-Shop-Spend) program, under which each of them will receive a 1,000 baht giveaway to be spent between September 27th and November 30th, on the first day.

The government has set a target of ten million registered people as part of the economic stimulus package expected to drive the economic growth rate to 3.6% this year.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

‘Alcohol poisoning’ took Lunlabelle’s life

2 hours ago TN
1 min read

Big bikers hit with new rules

3 hours ago TN
1 min read

Protesters against Prayut in New York can’t speak Thai or know Thailand’s location on a map

3 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Reservoir in Chachoengsao contaminated with heavy metals

2 hours ago TN
1 min read

‘Alcohol poisoning’ took Lunlabelle’s life

2 hours ago TN
1 min read

One dead three injured after section of under construction condo collapses in Pattaya

3 hours ago TN
1 min read

Russian woman seriously injured in Chalong Underpass motorbike accident

3 hours ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close