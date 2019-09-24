Wed. Sep 25th, 2019

NBTC Proposes National Committee to Push For 5G Development

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G Mobile

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G Smartphone. Photo: Aaron Yoo / flickr.


BANGKOK, Sept 23 (TNA) — The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) proposed Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha form a national committee to push for the development of 5G communications.

NBTC secretary-general Takorn Tantasith said that he sent the proposal to the prime minister along with a report on the ASEAN Telecommunication Regulators’ Council meeting that updated the progress of 5G development in the member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

