Thu. Sep 12th, 2019

Thailand News

dtac begins 5G trial on 28 GHz spectrum at its Never Stop Cafe

dtac testing 5G at Never Stop Cafe

dtac testing 5G at Never Stop Cafe. Photo: dtac.


September 9, 2019 – dtac, in partnership with Ericsson, has introduced its staff to 5G services in its 5G pilot area. The internal test bed is located at the Never Stop Cafe, the newest hangout spot at dtac House.

Mr. Prathet Tankuranun, Chief Technology Officer, Total Access Communication PLC or dtac, said: “dtac’s live 5G trial is critical to better understanding real-world 5G use cases. A lot of collaboration will be needed in order to develop a robust ecosystem to support 5G and test beds such as these are important to move forward on this.”

dtac’s internal 5G trial operates on the 28 GHz millimeter wave frequency band, granted by the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) for testing purposes. 5G offers ultra-low latencies and data transfer speeds. The technical team installed the 28 GHz cell site for 5G at the Never Stop Cafe, a new spot for employees to hang out.

The 5G testbed’s download speeds were clocked in at over 1.8 Gbps. Staff at dtac House are able to experience this super high-speed internet through 5G Wi-Fi, allowing them to connect via any Wi-Fi-enabled smartphone or connected device.

Additionally, dtac has joined hands with Ericsson to demonstrate 5G use cases within dtac House. The exhibition will show the important role of unmanned drones in smart cities. Other booths showcase augmented reality (AR) technology and remotely-operated farming vehicles.

dtac Press Room

