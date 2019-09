SAMUT PRAKAN: The body of a missing crewman was found trapped in a salvaged fishing boat reportedly swamped by a cargo ship’s wake in the Chao Phraya River on Tuesday.

The body of Singh Kuekit, 50, was found inside the Por Thanu Thong fishing trawler after it was salvaged at around 8.30am on Tuesday. The body was sent to Samut Prakan Hospital.

Sutthiwit Chayutworakan

BANGKOK POST

