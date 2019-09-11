Government Has Its War Room to Cope with Flooding





BANGKOK, Sept 11 (TNA) — The government is effectively solving flood problems and its war room is among its solutions, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said.

The government was introducing right solutions to water and flood problems and the Interior Ministry was implementing them. The water management war room headed by Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon was tasked with accelerating and facilitating the implementation because water-related problems were national problems, Gen Prayut said.

