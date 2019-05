NARATHIWAT: A marine task force seized 6,197 methamphetamine pills and a number of military-grade weapons in a search of a house of a major drug suspect in Bacho district of this southern border province on Sunday.

The house, at Ban Iyo village in tambon Bare Nua, belongs to Muhamadpaldi Mama, a suspected drug dealer in the province.

Full story: Bangkok Post

WAEDAO HARAI

BANGKOK POST

