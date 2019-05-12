Surin Islands national park closes early due to weather

Surin Islands national park closes early due to weather1 min read
PHUKET: The Mu Ko Surin National Park has closed early this year due to heavy weather creating dangerous conditions for visitors. Park Chief Puttapot Khuprasit issued a notice on Friday declaring the park closed from today (May 12) through to May 16.
Chief Puttapot noted in his order that the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecasts thundershowers and isolated heavy rain across 60-70% of the park area from May 10-13.
By The Phuket News