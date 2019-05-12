Surin Islands national park closes early due to weather





PHUKET: The Mu Ko Surin National Park has closed early this year due to heavy weather creating dangerous conditions for visitors. Park Chief Puttapot Khuprasit issued a notice on Friday declaring the park closed from today (May 12) through to May 16.

Chief Puttapot noted in his order that the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecasts thundershowers and isolated heavy rain across 60-70% of the park area from May 10-13.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



