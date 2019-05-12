Thai troops intercept large haul of ketamine and kill four drug couriers





Thai government troops shot and killed four drug couriers and seized more than 300kg of ketamine, a narcotic, on Saturday night in a maize plantation near a border river in Mae Sai district of the northern province of Chiang Rai.

Acting on a tip-off that the drugs were to be smuggled from Myanmar for delivery to a Thai customer in Ban Pa Daeng in Tambon Koh Chang, Mae Sai district, troops from the Pa Muang Task Force were sent to the area.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

