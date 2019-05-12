Sun. May 12th, 2019

Thai troops intercept large haul of ketamine and kill four drug couriers

Tha Sai Luat in Mae Sot District, Tak

Tha Sai Luat in Mae Sot District, Tak province. Photo: Mozhar.


Thai government troops shot and killed four drug couriers and seized more than 300kg of ketamine, a narcotic, on Saturday night in a maize plantation near a border river in Mae Sai district of the northern province of Chiang Rai.

Acting on a tip-off that the drugs were to be smuggled from Myanmar for delivery to a Thai customer in Ban Pa Daeng in Tambon Koh Chang, Mae Sai district, troops from the Pa Muang Task Force were sent to the area.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

