Landfill garbage compactor

Landfill garbage compactor. Photo: Ropable.

North

Fire-fighters enter third day of battle at Chiang Rai dump

By TN / April 24, 2019

Fire-fighters returned to battle at a rubbish dump in Chiang Rai’s Chiang Khong district on Wednesday, as efforts continued to douse a three-day-old blaze.

A source at the scene estimated it would take at least another day or two before the flames are finally put out.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

Share this article


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close