Fire-fighters enter third day of battle at Chiang Rai dump





Fire-fighters returned to battle at a rubbish dump in Chiang Rai’s Chiang Khong district on Wednesday, as efforts continued to douse a three-day-old blaze.

A source at the scene estimated it would take at least another day or two before the flames are finally put out.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

