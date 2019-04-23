Thaksin given 3-year imprisonment for Exim Bank’s loan to Myanmar





The Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Holders of Political Office has sentenced fugitive former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra to three years in prison without suspension after finding him guilty of malfeasance in office for approving a 4-billion-baht low interest loan from the Thai Exim Bank to Myanmar for the purchase of telecom equipment and services from his family-owned company, Shin Satellite.

The court also issued a warrant for the arrest of Thaksin who has been in self-exile since 2008.

By Thai PBS World

