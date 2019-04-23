Police arrest mother for prostituting young daughter in Chachoengsao





Chachoengsao: A mother has been arrested for allowing men to have sex with her five-year-old daughter in exchange for money, police said yesterday.

The 28-year-old mother, identified only as “A”, and 52-year-old Winai Promtongsook, were arrested at Ban Moo 3 in tambon Nong Yao in Phanom Sarakham district.

Full story: Bangkok Post

SONTHANAPORN INCHAN

BANGKOK POST

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



