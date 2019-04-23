Police arrest mother for prostituting young daughter in Chachoengsao

Chachoengsao: A mother has been arrested for allowing men to have sex with her five-year-old daughter in exchange for money, police said yesterday.
The 28-year-old mother, identified only as “A”, and 52-year-old Winai Promtongsook, were arrested at Ban Moo 3 in tambon Nong Yao in Phanom Sarakham district.
Full story: Bangkok Post
SONTHANAPORN INCHAN
BANGKOK POST
