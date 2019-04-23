Aviation Officials to Probe Near Collision on Krabi Runway





KRABI — Aviation authorities promised Tuesday to look into a near collision between two planes on the runway in Krabi province.

According to the Aeronautical Radio of Thailand, an airplane flown by AirAsia was about to land at Krabi airport last night, when it was abruptly told to abort because a Thai Airways plane was blocking the runway.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Teeranai Charuvastra

Khaosod English

