Krabi International Airport

Krabi International Airport. Photo: Paolobon140.

South

Aviation Officials to Probe Near Collision on Krabi Runway

By TN / April 23, 2019

KRABI — Aviation authorities promised Tuesday to look into a near collision between two planes on the runway in Krabi province.

According to the Aeronautical Radio of Thailand, an airplane flown by AirAsia was about to land at Krabi airport last night, when it was abruptly told to abort because a Thai Airways plane was blocking the runway.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Teeranai Charuvastra
Khaosod English

Share this article


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close