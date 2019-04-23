Girl killed in Khon Kaen School Wall Collapse

KHON KAEN, April 23 (TNA) – A four-year-old girl was killed when a school building wall collapsed during heavy rain and strong wind in Khon Kaen province yesterday.
According to initial investigation, the collapse may be linked to modification of the building’s construction plan, said Khon Kaen governor, Somsak Jangtrakul, who inspected the damage at the private school today.
Full story: tna.mcot.net
TNA
