A street in Khon Kaen, northeastern Thailand.

Isan

Girl killed in Khon Kaen School Wall Collapse

By TN / April 23, 2019

KHON KAEN, April 23 (TNA) – A four-year-old girl was killed when a school building wall collapsed during heavy rain and strong wind in Khon Kaen province yesterday.

According to initial investigation, the collapse may be linked to modification of the building’s construction plan, said Khon Kaen governor, Somsak Jangtrakul, who inspected the damage at the private school today.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

