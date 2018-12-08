Warning of more wet, windy weather ahead





Heavy rains in various parts of upper Thailand since Friday night caused flooding in areas of Bangkok and central provinces on Saturday morning, while the Thai Meteorological Department warned of more thundershowers in the Northern, Northeastern, Central, Eastern regions this weekend.

In Bangkok, heavy rains were reported in various areas since Friday night and the Nong Chok district on Saturday morning reported the heaviest cumulative rainfall at 24 millimeters, while Setthakit Road’s two inbound lanes of Wat Khlong Kru-Big C Mahachai section in Samut Sakhon’s Muang district were flooded, causing traffic jams.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

