Meteorological Dept warns of effects from tropical storm Barijat, typhoon Mangkhut

BANGKOK, 12 September 2018 (NNT) – The Meteorological Department has warned tropical storm Barijat is moving west across the South China Sea and is expected to pass through Hong Kong and Hainan this September 13-14, intensifying monsoon rains across Thailand.
The tropical storm is to feed a monsoon system already covering the Andaman Sea and Gulf of Thailand, kicking up winds and waves as well as rain across the Kingdom.
Full story: NNT
Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua
National News Bureau of Thailand
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.