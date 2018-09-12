Flooded road in Chumphon
News

Meteorological Dept warns of effects from tropical storm Barijat, typhoon Mangkhut

By TN / September 12, 2018

BANGKOK, 12 September 2018 (NNT) – The Meteorological Department has warned tropical storm Barijat is moving west across the South China Sea and is expected to pass through Hong Kong and Hainan this September 13-14, intensifying monsoon rains across Thailand.

The tropical storm is to feed a monsoon system already covering the Andaman Sea and Gulf of Thailand, kicking up winds and waves as well as rain across the Kingdom.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua
National News Bureau of Thailand

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close