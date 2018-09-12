Meteorological Dept warns of effects from tropical storm Barijat, typhoon Mangkhut





BANGKOK, 12 September 2018 (NNT) – The Meteorological Department has warned tropical storm Barijat is moving west across the South China Sea and is expected to pass through Hong Kong and Hainan this September 13-14, intensifying monsoon rains across Thailand.

The tropical storm is to feed a monsoon system already covering the Andaman Sea and Gulf of Thailand, kicking up winds and waves as well as rain across the Kingdom.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua

National News Bureau of Thailand

