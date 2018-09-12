Muslim Political Bloc’s New Party Open to Backing Prayuth

BANGKOK — A new party led by a Muslim politician said it is open to supporting the return of junta leader Gen. Prayuth Chan-ocha after elections slated for next year.
The Prachachart Party, led by a 74-year-old founder of a southern bloc of Muslim politicians, broke from the Pheu Thai Party earlier this year and hinted they may launch a party. Today they followed through by announcing they will register it with the Election Commission on Wednesday.
Full story: khaosodenglish.com
By Pravit Rojanaphruk
Khaosod English
