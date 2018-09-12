MRT allowed to go to Chiang Mai, Phangnga, Phuket

Bangkok’s subway operator has been allowed to invest in and run two light rail projects in Chiang Mai, Phangnga and Phuket worth a combined 52 billion baht.
The projects are public-private partnerships and details of the investments have not been finalised.
Full story: Bangkok Post
CHATRUDEE THEPARAT
BANGKOK POST
