Hua Lumpong MRT station in Bangkok
News

MRT allowed to go to Chiang Mai, Phangnga, Phuket

By TN / September 12, 2018

Bangkok’s subway operator has been allowed to invest in and run two light rail projects in Chiang Mai, Phangnga and Phuket worth a combined 52 billion baht.

The projects are public-private partnerships and details of the investments have not been finalised.

Full story: Bangkok Post

CHATRUDEE THEPARAT
BANGKOK POST

TN

