PM Prayut defends all-girls music band against criticisms

By TN / September 12, 2018

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha today came to the defence of BNK48 all-girls music band leader Cherprang Areekul against criticism from anti-junta elements that she was being used as a tool of the government’s propaganda.

He said he had sympathy for the young girl who just wanted to do something for the good of the country without demanding any benefits in return.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

