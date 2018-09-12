PM Prayut defends all-girls music band against criticisms

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha today came to the defence of BNK48 all-girls music band leader Cherprang Areekul against criticism from anti-junta elements that she was being used as a tool of the government’s propaganda.
He said he had sympathy for the young girl who just wanted to do something for the good of the country without demanding any benefits in return.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.
You may also like
-
MRT allowed to go to Chiang Mai, Phangnga, Phuket
-
Muslim Political Bloc’s New Party Open to Backing Prayuth
-
Meteorological Dept warns of effects from tropical storm Barijat, typhoon Mangkhut
-
The Right on the Rise: EU Liberal Elite is Cooking Its Own Goose – Historian
-
One million demand independence in Barcelona