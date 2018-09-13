Bag-snatchers nabbed in Pattaya

Police and Pattaya on Wednesday night arrested two men who allegedly snatched a Chinese tourist’s handbag containing 7,400 yuan and Bt820 in cash and five credit cards.
Police chief Pol Col Apichai Krobphet told reporters that officers on patrol heard the tourist’s cry of alarm and quickly apprehended Kabthong Saeyang, 21.
The Nation
The Nation
