Hydraulics Hiccup Forces Thai Airways Flight Back to Bangkok

SAMUT PRAKAN — A Thai Airways flight to New Delhi had to return to Suvarnabhumi Airport 30 minutes after takeoff Wednesday night due to a mechanical problem.
The captain of Flight TG315 decided to double back to the airport due to a problem with the plane’s hydraulic system after taking off at 5:55pm. The plane reportedly had a problem with the control of its flight systems and landing gear.
By Asaree Thaitrakulpanich
Khaosod English
