Thai Airways Boeing 777-300 heading to Bangkok from Brisbane, Australia
Hydraulics Hiccup Forces Thai Airways Flight Back to Bangkok

By TN / September 13, 2018

SAMUT PRAKAN — A Thai Airways flight to New Delhi had to return to Suvarnabhumi Airport 30 minutes after takeoff Wednesday night due to a mechanical problem.

The captain of Flight TG315 decided to double back to the airport due to a problem with the plane’s hydraulic system after taking off at 5:55pm. The plane reportedly had a problem with the control of its flight systems and landing gear.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Asaree Thaitrakulpanich
Khaosod English

