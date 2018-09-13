Hydraulics Hiccup Forces Thai Airways Flight Back to Bangkok





SAMUT PRAKAN — A Thai Airways flight to New Delhi had to return to Suvarnabhumi Airport 30 minutes after takeoff Wednesday night due to a mechanical problem.

The captain of Flight TG315 decided to double back to the airport due to a problem with the plane’s hydraulic system after taking off at 5:55pm. The plane reportedly had a problem with the control of its flight systems and landing gear.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Asaree Thaitrakulpanich

Khaosod English

