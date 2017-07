PHUKET: The remainder of some 500 passengers bound for Moscow are hoping to finally take off from Phuket today (July 25) after spending an extra two days on the island as their aircraft has experienced some “technical problems”.

Rossiya Flight FV5876 was scheduled to depart Phuket for Moscow on Sunday (July 23), but as of today the plane has yet to take off.

Anton Makhrov

The Phuket News