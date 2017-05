Passengers were left crying, screaming and fainting on a Melbourne-bound Jetstar plane, after it was stranded on a Phuket runway for more than two hours without air-conditioning.

Flight JQ18 had just finished boarding at Phuket Airport on Friday night when the power unit that controls the air-conditioning broke.

Hundreds of passengers were trapped on the stifling plane as engineers worked to resolve the issue.

