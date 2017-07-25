Phetchabun Hospital water leak caused by high-power pump: director

Public reaction to a Facebook post prompted the director of Phetchabun Hospital to explain on Tuesday that water leaking from the ceiling of the third floor of the building was caused by a high-power pump after the hospital had tried to improve the tap-water flow.

Dr Weerasak Konglarpcharoen gave the explanation a day after a Facebook user, Pamornmas Soiin, posted a video clip on her Facebook wall showing water falling from the ceiling of an inpatient ward at the new hospital.

