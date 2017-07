Border market in Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai was flooded after Mae Sai river overflowed banks and flooded houses and border markets along both sides of the river.

The water level in the fast-flowing Mae Sai river overflowed banks following continuous rains that lashed Chiang Rai and several other northern provinces during the past few days and yesterday (July 24).

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS