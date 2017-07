NAKHON SAWAN — The attempted robbery of a bank cash truck in Nakhon Sawan on Monday left the alleged robber seriously injured, police said.

Kittisak Khomkham, 43, was shot in the neck by the truck guards after he tried to rob the vehicle, said Somnuek Prajit, deputy chief of a local police station. Amateur video footage captured the dramatic gunfight.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Teeranai Charuvastra

Khaosod English