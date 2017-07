Five hospitals have insufficient budgets for patient care after deducting medical staff salaries from a lump-sum payment under the Universal Healthcare Coverage (UC) scheme, according to the Public Health Ministry.

The five are the island Koh Phi Phi Hospital in Krabi, Mai Kaen and Mae Lan Hospitals in Pattani, Sing Buri Hospital and Bang Sai Hospital in Phangnga.

