4.3m meth pills, 81kg ice seized in Chiang Rai

Chiang Rai–A combined military and police force on Saturday (July 1) seized a large quantity of drugs – 4.3 million methamphetamine pills and 81 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine or ice–in Mae Sai district.

Col Kidakorn Chantra, commander of the 3rd Cavalry Task Force of the Pha Muang Task Force, and Pol Col Komsan Sa-ardluang, the Mae Sai police chief told a news conference on Saturday (July 1) that at about 4pm on Friday (June 30), while soldiers from the 3rd Cavalry Company and Mae Sai police, led by Capt Makhawat Thapthon, was patrolling near Ban Pa Muad in Tambon Wiang Phang Kham, about 1.5 kilometres from the border with Myanmar, they found 81 green backpacks hidden in the forest.

By Thai PBS