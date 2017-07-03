Four arrest warrants issues for murder of 63-year-old man

Bangkok’s Ratchadapisek Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for four men for their alleged roles in the fatal assault of Sajja Prasai, a 63-year-old driver of a commuter passenger truck, on Saturday night.

Arthit Sondonprai, 25, and Surachet Phojad, 29, are wanted for the charges of simple assault, deadly assault and intrusion into a residence at night, while Ampol Khlangthong, 32, and Narongchai Rakluan, 29, face charges of simple assault and nighttime intrusion.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation