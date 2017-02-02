Criminal Court sentences two men in black to 10 years of jail, refutes political groups’ claim

BANGKOK, 1 February 2017 (NNT) – The Prime Minister Office’s (PMO) spokesman Sansern Kaewkamnert disclosed that the Criminal Court had sentenced two “men in black” to a jail term of ten years, for their crime during the 2010 red-shirt political violence, after they are found guilty based on facts and evidence. This sentence refutes a separate claim from a political group that accuses military officers intentionally killed each other.

He said that the court’s verdict disproved the political group’s claim of organizing a peaceful gathering on 10 April 2010.

Reporter: supawadee wangsri

Rewriter: Nattakorn Ploddee