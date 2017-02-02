Criminal Court sentences two men in black to 10 years of jail, refutes political groups’ claim

Friday, February 3, 2017
The Central World shopping center in Bangkok on fire during the Red Shirt protests in 2010
BANGKOK, 1 February 2017 (NNT) – The Prime Minister Office’s (PMO) spokesman Sansern Kaewkamnert disclosed that the Criminal Court had sentenced two “men in black” to a jail term of ten years, for their crime during the 2010 red-shirt political violence, after they are found guilty based on facts and evidence. This sentence refutes a separate claim from a political group that accuses military officers intentionally killed each other.

He said that the court’s verdict disproved the political group’s claim of organizing a peaceful gathering on 10 April 2010.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: supawadee wangsri
Rewriter: Nattakorn Ploddee

