Drugs police raid shop owned by celeb’s husband

Narcotics and money-laundering police have raided a shop owned by Akarakit Vorarojcharoendet, alias Benz Racing, husband of actress Patt Napapa Tantrakul, for suspected involvement in the drug network of Xaysana Keophimpha.

Mr Xaysana, an accused Lao drug kingpin, was arrested late last month on arrival at Suvarnabhumi airport from Phuket in a major drug suppression operation. Before his arrest he was an elusive suspect known to police only as “Mr X”.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS