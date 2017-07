SAMUT PRAKAN: Two Chinese men have been arrested for allegedly stealing a credit card from a Japanese passenger at Suvarnabhumi, causing half a million baht in damage, airport police said on Monday.

Jia Xiaodong, 36, and Yang Mofeng, 50, were charged with collaborating to steal and illegitimately using others’ credit cards under the July 1 arrest warrants.

Full story: Bangkok Post

SUTTHIWIT CHAYUTVORAKEN

BANGKOK POST