SURAT THANI: Belgian tourist Elise Dallemagne appeared to be trying to conceal her identity when she checked in at a resort on Koh Tao a week before she was found dead in April, a local bungalow employee told police on Saturday.

The worker, whose name was withheld, told police investigators on the tourist island that Dallemagne checked in at the Triple B Hotel on Mae Hat bay at about 3pm on April 19.

Full story: Bangkok Post

SUPAPONG CHAOLAN

BANGKOK POST