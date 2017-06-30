Friday, June 30, 2017
Home > News > Mother of dead Belgian woman to arrive in Thailand to find out the truth about daughter’s death

Mother of dead Belgian woman to arrive in Thailand to find out the truth about daughter’s death

Koh Tao main street
TN News 0

The mother of a Belgian woman who was found dead on Koh Tao on April 27 plans to arrive in Bangkok to find out the real cause of her daughter’s death after police on the popular island insisted that the victim committed suicide by hanging herself to death.

Michele van Egten, mother of 30-year old Elise Dallemagne, has persistently refused to buy the police’s claim of suicide. She has appealed to anyone who has information about her daughter’s movements before her death to come forward. She also claimed that she has never received the autopsy report as promised by the police.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Buddhists across Thailand perform merit-making on Makha Bucha Day

Former Democrat MP Suthep calls for intensified measures to root out “Thaksin Regime”

Thai Army Sends Out Vague Signals On Coup

Leave a Reply