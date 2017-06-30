Friday, June 30, 2017
Koh Tao Cops Investigate ‘Suicide’ of Belgian Tourist

Pier in Koh Tao Island, Surat Thani
KOH TAO — Surat Thani provincial police have ordered officers on Koh Tao to reopen an investigation into the death of a Belgian tourist previously ruled a suicide, police said Friday.

The move followed news reports that Elise Dallemagne, 30, might have been murdered – contrary to what the police concluded in April, when she was found dead by hanging. Dallemagne’s body was found April 27. She was the latest known foreigner to have died on Koh Tao, an island known for a string of traveler deaths since 2014 that have raised suspicions.

By Teeranai Charuvastra
Khaosod English

