PRACHUAP KHIRI KHAN — A Belgian businessman fell from the rooftop of an eight-storey hotel in the seaside district of Hua Hin and died of his injuries in hospital early on Monday, police said.

Pol Col Sithichai Srisophacharoenrat, the Hua Hin police chief, led a team of police to the hotel in the heart of Hua Hin shortly after midnight on being informed that a Belgian man was on the verge of committing suicide.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS