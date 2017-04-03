Lao Police Report Arrest of Wanted Drug Kingpin Sisouk Daoheuang

Lao police have arrested fugitive drug kingpin Sisouk Dauheuang, an associate of Xaysana “Mr. X “ Keophimpha who had been on the run since Xaysana’s capture in January, security sources told RFA’s Lao Service on Sunday.

Sisouk was caught by police in Luang Prabang province on Friday, and was taken to the capital Vientiane for investigation, the sources said.

“They arrested [Sisouk] in Luang Prabang province the day before yesterday. The police need to investigate him first. Details are not clear yet; They are investigating,” a senior official from the Lao Ministry of Public S told RFA. The official spoke on condition of anonymity.

Thai police major general Pornchai Charoenwongse, deputy chief of the Narcotic Suppression Bureau, told RFA on Sunday that officials would meet on Monday to prepare a “directive to travel to Vientiane to investigate him [Sisouk].”

Sisouk, who had been wanted since Xaysana was arrested I January had sold used and luxury cars, and operated a horse-riding business in Vientiane. The businesses have been closed.

Reported by RFA’s Lao Service. Translated by Somnet Inthapannha and Ounkeo Souksavanh. Written in English by Paul Eckert.

Copyright © 1998-2017, RFA. Used with the permission of Radio Free Asia, 2025 M St. NW, Suite 300, Washington DC 20036. http://www.rfa.org.