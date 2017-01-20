Laotian ‘Drug Kingpin’ Arrested at Bangkok Airport

BANGKOK — Police on Thursday arrested a Laotian national identified by police as the “biggest drug lord” in Thailand’s northeastern region, moments after he stepped off a plane at an airport in Bangkok.

The dramatic arrest of Xayasana Keopimpha took place in front of hundreds of tourists and commuters at Suvarnabhumi Airport’s arrival hall at about 5pm. An officer from the anti-narcotics police unit said Xayasana let his guard down and flew from Phuket to Bangkok without knowing police were waiting to ambush him.

By Teeranai Charuvastra