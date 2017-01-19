Ex-THAI staff snared in bribe row

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) and Thai Airways International (THAI) Plc have pledged to examine the case in which British engineering giant Rolls-Royce admitted to bribing agents of the Thai state and employees of THAI to win business.

NACC member Witthaya Arkhompitak told the Bangkok Post the anti-graft agency’s foreign affairs office was aware of the issue and it will work with the UK’s Serious Fraud Office (SFO) to gather all the information about the case before sending it to the NACC members for examination, Mr Witthaya said.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS