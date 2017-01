Kittikorn Wikaha, 26, yesterday pleaded guilty at Bangkok’s Ratchadapisek Criminal Court to stabbing to death university graduate Wasin Luangjame for his iPhone 6 in a January 4 robbery.

But the alleged getaway motorist Supatchai Jansri, 25, denied murder and the court judge will examine evidence at a session set for February 27.

Full story: The Nation

NATION MULTIMEDIA