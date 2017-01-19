Saturday, January 21, 2017
Thailand looks to promote ASEAN yacht-based tourism

The Indian Empress yacht cruising in the Andaman Sea near Phuket (Thailand)
SINGAPORE, 19 January 2017 (NNT) – The Ministry of Tourism and Sports (MOTS) has proposed the promotion of yacht-based tourism in the ASEAN region during an ASEAN Tourism Forum.

MOTS Permanent-Secretary Pongpanu Svetarundra, who attended ATF 2017 at Singapore on 16-20 January 2017, said Thailand proposed the promotion of the yacht-based tourism within the ASEAN region in addition to cruise packages as well as the inclusive, sustainable infrastructural development to accommodate all types of people under the so-called Tourism for All concept.

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam
