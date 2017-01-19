NLA passes regulation for free movement of goods within ASEAN

BANGKOK, 19 January 2017 (NNT) – The National Legislative Assembly (NLA) has pushed through regulations and procedures dealing with customs in the ASEAN region that will allow Thailand to serve as a logistical center for the bloc.

Deputy Minister for Finance Wisut Srisuphan read the proposed regulations and procedures to the NLA, which include that all ASEAN made goods will be able to pass without taxation within the grouping with exceptions only for particular restricted items. The rules were handed down by ASEAN but allow member countries to decide on their implementation as appropriate.

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua