PHUKET: HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn visited the Phuket Old Town quarter of the island’s capital yesterday (Jan 18) as part of her royal visit to the island.

HRH Sirindhorn was welcomed by many local residents as she walked along the streets, and stopped by at Kopi restaurant on Thalang Rd for refreshments.

