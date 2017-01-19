Thailand strengthens partnerships to fight against child trafficking

PATTAYA, 16th January 2017 (NNT) – Royal Thai Police in Pattaya have partnered with international NGO to open a new Child Advocacy Center.

Thailand’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (TICAC) together with an international anti-human trafficking organization, A21 has now opened the Child Advocacy Center of Thailand – Pattaya. As a response to the government’s policy of ending child trafficking and sex tourism, the center aims to improve the protection of trafficked and exploited children in an effort to reduce trauma, promote restoration and increase the number of prosecutions of traffickers.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Yonradee Thuvavong

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil