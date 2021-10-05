‘We’re Sorry’: Facebook, Instagram & WhatsApp Slowly Coming Back Online After Six-Hour Outage









Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp appear to be coming back online after several hours of error messages and outages, according to users with Facebook’s community of nearly 3 billion accounts.

The company’s engineering team has issued an apology alongside an announcement of the return of its services.

“To the huge community of people and businesses around the world who depend on us: we’re sorry,” tweeted Facebook Engineering. “We’ve been working hard to restore access to our apps and services and are happy to report they are coming back online now.”

Facebook Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer also confirmed minutes later that services were beginning to return. Instagram’s public relations crew issued a similar statement via Twitter.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Evan Craighead

Sputnik International





