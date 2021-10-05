‘Who broke the internet?!’ Major outages hit Bank of America, Southwest Airlines, Zoom, Snapchat & others after FB crash









Many of the world’s largest apps and websites, including for banks and airlines, faced a cascade of outages all in the space of a few hours, prompting panic among netizens as some demanded to know who broke the internet.

While the glitches affected a number of popular social media platforms – among them Twitter, Reddit, Facebook, Instagram and SnapChat – other more significant institutions also faced major tech issues on Monday, such as Bank of America, Southwest Airlines, the professional networking site LinkedIn and the cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, all according to outage tracker DownDetector.

The tracking website noted that the problems at Facebook marked the “largest outage we’ve ever seen on DownDetector,” with more than “10.6 million problem reports from all over the globe.” However, the platform and Facebook-owned Instagram appear to have come back to life since, having been down for around six hours.

RT





