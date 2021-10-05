Sacked cop ‘Joe Ferrari’ involved in seizure of 410 smuggled high-end cars









The dismissed former police superintendent in Nakhon Sawan province, Pol Col Thitisan Utthanaphol, had been involved in the seizure of 410 luxurious cars smuggled through into Thailand from Singapore and Malaysia during his service, with 270 of them reported to have been stolen abroad, according to Deputy National Police Chief Pol Gen Suchart Thiraswasdi.

Thitisan, aka “Joe Ferrari”, and his subordinates at Nakhon Sawan’s Muang district police station are accused of torturing a drug suspect in their custody to death, by covering his face with several layers of plastic bags. All are currently on remand pending the outcome of the investigation.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World





