  • October 5, 2021
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Sacked cop ‘Joe…

Sacked cop ‘Joe Ferrari’ involved in seizure of 410 smuggled high-end cars

Sacked cop ‘Joe Ferrari’ involved in seizure of 410 smuggled high-end cars

Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder logo. Photo: The Car Spy / flickr.




The dismissed former police superintendent in Nakhon Sawan province, Pol Col Thitisan Utthanaphol, had been involved in the seizure of 410 luxurious cars smuggled through into Thailand from Singapore and Malaysia during his service, with 270 of them reported to have been stolen abroad, according to Deputy National Police Chief Pol Gen Suchart Thiraswasdi.

Thitisan, aka “Joe Ferrari”, and his subordinates at Nakhon Sawan’s Muang district police station are accused of torturing a drug suspect in their custody to death, by covering his face with several layers of plastic bags. All are currently on remand pending the outcome of the investigation.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Protesters nabbed for injuring cop in Bangkok
Bangkok

Protesters nabbed for injuring cop in Bangkok

August 31, 2021
Thai government says police reform process is ‘underway’
News

Thai government says police reform process is...

August 28, 2021
Killer cops’ case sheds light on rampant police abuse of suspects, reform unlikely: HRW
News

Killer cops’ case sheds light on rampant...

August 27, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.